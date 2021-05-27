Tod's appoints new chief marketing and communications officer

Michele Giacalone, former KCD Paris managing director, has been named Tod’s new chief marketing and communications officer. Giacalone will be based in Milan and will to Carlo Alberto Berreta, Tod’s general manager.

Giacalone spent a decade at KCD where his client list included luxury brands like Balmain and Maison Margiela. His resume also includes stints at Tommy Hilfiger and Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

After a year that saw their sales tank due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Tod’s is working on turning the company around. LVMH recently also just raised its stake in Tod’s as a form of “https://fashionunited.com/news/business/lvmh-increases-stake-in-tod-s-as-friendly-support/2021042239580