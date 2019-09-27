Tod's hires google executive as chief digital officer

Italian luxury label Tod's has hired former Google executive Alessandra Domizi as their new chief digital and innovation officer to build Tod's digital strategy. Domizi was previously industry head - fashion & retail at Google.

She will begin her new role on October 14 and will report to the company's chairman and CEO, Diego Della Valle. Tod's is heavily focused on ramping up digital in an effort to appeal to young consumers, particularly millennials who are coming into more disposable income.

Tod's has ramped up their marketing strategy ever since their sales started declining in 2017. Now, they are playing catch-up with their digital strategy as consumers move more toward shopping online.