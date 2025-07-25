Tod's chairman Diego Della Valle honoured by French Government
Diego Della Valle, chairman of Tod’s Group, has been awarded the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des arts et des lettres by the French Government.
The rank of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters is one of the principal honours of the French Republic. It is awarded to individuals who have distinguished themselves through their exceptional contributions to the dissemination of the arts and culture in France and worldwide.
"This honour recognises Diego Della Valle's commitment to supporting art, fashion and cultural heritage," Tod's group noted in a statement.
Last May, Diego Della Valle, received the "Changemaker Award for Craftsmanship". This was at the third edition of the Changemakers in Luxury Fashion event, organised by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. The award celebrates his commitment to placing artisanal excellence and product quality at the heart of the Marche-based group’s identity.
