Tofs names new chief executive officer

Tofs, previously known as the Original Factor Shop, has named former Halfords commercial director Emma Fox as its new chief executive.

Fox, who acted as commercial director for Halfords from 2013 until earlier this year, joins the value department store chain on August 30, succeeding Tony Page who stepped down as boss of Tofs in March.

Chairman Alistair McGeorge, who has been at the helm of the on retailer an interim basis, said: “The board is delighted to welcome Emma as the new chief executive of Tofs.

“There is no doubt that she is well suited to the role with her extensive retail and commercial experience from a range of retail groups and has many exciting ideas to take Tofs forward. We look forward to working with her to help deliver growth from the solid foundations that have been established.”

Fox has been credited with helping to drive Halfords’ turnaround, delivering sales growth through a customer focused strategy. Prior to Halfords, Fox served as chief marketing officer at Walmart Canada and held senior commercial roles at Asda.

Commenting on her appointment, Fox added: “I am very excited to be taking the role of chief executive at this point in the Tofs journey.

“It is a great company that clearly plays a key role in the communities of many towns in the UK. I believe that there is significant potential for this unique business and I look forward to working with the team to help realise this.”

Tofs founded in 1969 offers big brands at heavily discounted prices. It is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the UK with more than 200 stores nationwide.