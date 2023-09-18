Tom Ford bolsters leadership with two new hires

US fashion brand Tom Ford has announced two new hires to its leadership team.

The company has named Rebecca Mason as new senior vice president, Global Brand Image. She joins the business from Condé Nast, where she spent over 15 years, most recently serving as vice president of global creative for Condé Nast Commercial Creative.

In her new role, she will oversee the brand image of all Tom Ford categories, “ensuring the signature global luxury brand image and philosophy are cohesively expressed across all touchpoints”.

Tom Ford CEO and president Guillaume Jesel described Mason as “an exceptional brand steward” who brings “a deep understanding of luxury brand storytelling”.

He continued: “Her proven expertise will ensure that the brand image of Tom Ford continues to deliver visually arresting, bold concepts that elevate the iconic Tom Ford vision of modern luxury glamour.”

Separately, Paolo Cigognini has been appointed as senior vice president, Global Communications and Media. He joins the business from Alexander McQueen, where spent over seven years as chief marketing officer. He also worked at labels Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bulgari.

In his new role, Cigognini will oversee brand equity, strategic communications, talent, brand voice, and paid, owned, and earned media for all Tom Ford categories.

Lelio Gavazza, the CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, said: “Paolo is a world class, strategic communications leader with exceptional experience working with creative directors in fashion.

“He has deep expertise in driving luxury aspiration and elevating brand equity to deliver business results.”