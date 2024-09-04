Tom Ford names Haider Ackermann as Creative Director

Haider Ackermann takes over creative direction at Tom Ford.

The Colombian-born French designer will present his first collection for the US fashion house in March at Paris Fashion Week, Tom Ford announced on Wednesday. He succeeds Peter Hawkings , whose departure from the brand was announced in July. This makes Ackermann the second creative director at Tom Ford after the founder of the same name left the post.

Tom Ford:'I'll be the first to stand up and applaud'

"I've been a huge fan of Haider's work for a long time. I find both his womenswear and his menswear equally compelling," said Ford. "He's an incredible colorist, his cuts are sharp, and most importantly, he's modern. We share a lot of historical references, and I'm very excited to see what he does with the brand. I suspect I'll be the first to stand up and applaud after his show in March."

Ackermann only took on the newly created position of Creative Director at Canada Goose in mid-May . At the Canadian outerwear specialist, he was tasked with ensuring that the brand's creative aesthetic improved. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to perform this role alongside his new duties.

Ackermann went to Belgium in 1994 to study fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. Four years later, he completed a five-month internship with John Galliano. He then started his career as an assistant to Belgian designer Wim Neels before working for Bernhard Willhelm and Patrick Van Ommeslaeghe. In 2001, he showed his first own women's collection in Paris. He was also creative director at Berluti from 2016 to 2018 and was involved in the creative process of the Belgian luxury brand Maison Ullens from 2021 to 2023. In February 2020, he presented his last fashion show under his own label.

In the following years, he attracted attention through collaborations such as with the Italian sportswear brand Fila and as a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier's haute couture collection .

"I am extremely proud to be carrying on the legacy of Tom Ford, whom I have long admired and respected," said Ackermann of his new role. "I am very excited about what lies ahead."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.