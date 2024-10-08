Tom Ford to be honoured at The Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that internationally acclaimed American fashion designer, businessman and filmmaker Tom Ford will be honoured at The Fashion Awards with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

In a statement, the BFC said the honour was in recognition of him being a leading figure in the world of fashion and luxury and his “incredible body of work,” which includes his namesake brand and collections created at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent in the 1990s.

Ford joined Gucci in 1990 as the chief womenswear designer before becoming creative director in 1994. Under his creative leadership, Ford transformed and elevated Gucci into one of the largest and most profitable luxury brands.

In 1999, Ford and Gucci chief executive and chairman Domenico De Sole created the Gucci Group, now Kering, and he became the creative director and vice chairman of the group and assumed the position of creative director and chief designer of Yves Saint Laurent, all while maintaining the creative responsibilities for the Gucci brand. In April 2005, Ford launched the Tom Ford brand, and stepped away from the label after it was acquired by Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: "We are thrilled to honour Tom Ford with the Outstanding Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to fashion, film and culture.

“For over three decades, his visionary work has consistently pushed the boundaries in every field he has played his hand in - from transforming Gucci into a fashion powerhouse and launching his incredibly successful eponymous brand while establishing the design studio in London, to becoming an award-winning filmmaker. He is a true innovator and fashion icon in his own right and we can’t wait to celebrate with him!”

Ford will receive the accolade at The Fashion Awards ceremony on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Commenting on the honour, Ford added: “It is an honour to be acknowledged for my contributions to fashion, film and culture by the British Fashion Council. This award is incredibly special to me, as I have spent a great deal of my life in London.

“During my 35 years in the fashion world, I have focused on creativity and the love of beauty and style. Fashion and film are both collaborative efforts. One has to have a vision and then to communicate that vision to a team of talented people, and I would like to acknowledge all of those people who have supported me along the way. I am so very grateful to the British Fashion Council for this prestigious award.”

The Outstanding Achievement Award has previously been awarded to Valentino, Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, and Manolo Blahnik.