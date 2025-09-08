Tom Mendenhall new CEO of Stella McCartney

Tom Mendenhall has been appointed chief executive officer of Stella McCartney. He succeeds Amandine Ohayon, who is stepping down as head of the fashion house after nearly two years. The company reported this in a statement obtained by WWD.

Mendenhall brings extensive experience from the luxury sector. He was previously brand president of Polo and Double RL at Ralph Lauren. He also worked as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Tom Ford and as worldwide director of merchandising at Gucci.

According to founder Stella McCartney, his arrival will contribute to the next growth phase of the brand. “Tom’s extensive experience in all facets of luxury fashion will be invaluable in propelling the company forward and building a strong future. I know that Tom shares my vision for the brand and the ethical values that are part of our DNA,” said McCartney in a statement.

Mendenhall himself calls Stella McCartney “a powerful brand, led by a powerful and compassionate woman. I am honoured to now be working with her and her amazing team worldwide on the next phase of the company’s development.”

Ohayon’s departure, who had been CEO since late 2023, marks a new chapter for the fashion house. McCartney and the board thank her for her contribution to the transition to an independent corporate structure after the collaboration with LVMH. “I want to take this opportunity to thank Amandine for her great work and for the successes we have shared together. I wish her all the best in her future projects,” said McCartney.

McCartney bought back the minority shares that had been held by LVMH since 2019 earlier this year.