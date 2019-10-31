Tom Tailor appoints Christian Werner its new CFO

The Tom Tailor Group has signed a new consortium loan agreement, effective until September 30, 2022, which includes a further credit line of 10 million euros, bringing the total volume to 375 million euros. The company also announced that as part of the agreement, CFO Thomas Dressendörfer will resign from the management board, who will be succeeded by Christian Werner with effect from November 1, 2019.

“Thomas Dressendörfer has laid the financial foundations for the long-term financing of the Tom Tailor Group. He succeeded in placing the company on a solid footing in spite of increasingly challenging conditions. With Christian Werner, a proven financial expert takes over the CFO position on the management board of the Tom Tailor Group. He has profound experience and knowledge of publicly listed companies and he is very familiar with the structures and the business model of the company, so he is the ideal candidate to fill this position” said Jenny Shao, Chair of the supervisory board of Tom Tailor.

Tom Tailor signs new loan agreement, appoints new CFO

The new loan agreement, Tom Tailor added, now comprises a revolving credit facility of 145 million euros and guarantee facility of 160 million euros as well as a term loan of 70 million euros. In addition, Fosun International, the majority shareholder of Tom Tailor Holding SE, is providing a fixed loan of 28.5 million euros, which is limited until December 31, 2022.

Werner has been with the Tom Tailor Group since February 2014, most recently as vice president finance. In the past five years, Tom Tailor said, he led the implementation of a number of financing and optimisation projects within the group. Werner began his career as a graduate trainee with the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim and held executive positions in the Corporate Advisory unit of Deutsche Bank as well as at NIBC Bank N.V.. Prior to that, he worked for several years as a management consultant with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. Werner studied business administration at the University of Mannheim.

Picture:Christian Werner via Tom Tailor