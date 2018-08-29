Tom Tailor fills newly created role of vice president global wholesale

Tom Tailor Group has announced that following the reorganization of its trade partner business (wholesale) last year, it has appointed Thomas Bretscher to take over the newly created position of Vice President Global Wholesale. The company added that previously, he was responsible for the markets of Germany, the Benelux countries and France in his function as director sales Germany & Northwest Europe.

Commenting on his new role at Tom Tailor, Bretscher said in a statement: "Already last year, we have taken the right steps by establishing a central control of the wholesale business. Therefore, I am very pleased to be able to globally extend this positive development now.”

The company further sales that first signs of success following the reorganization of Tom Tailor’s wholesale segment became visible in the first six months of 2018, even though sales in the second quarter 2018 were slightly below the previous year's level with a drop of 1.5 percent (Q2 2017 minus sales decline because of the RESET program). That way, the company added, gross margin could be improved by 9 percent while EBITDA grew by 9.8 percent.

In the German market, which will remain one of the company's core markets, Tom Tailor is investing in its Hamburg headquarters as well as in modernizing its five showrooms in Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Sindelfingen and Munich, which hosts the presentation of a new collection for the trade partners every month.

