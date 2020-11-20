Tommy Hilfiger appoints Avery Baker as president and chief brand officer

Avery Baker has been named Tommy Hilfiger's new president and chief brand officer, effective immediately. Baker has been with the company since 1998, serving in several roles across the global offices.

Chief brand officer is a newly created role. In this position, Baker will oversee all of Tommy Hilfiger's products marketing and experiences across categories, regions and channels.

“In these challenging times, brands have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of consumers,” Baker said in a press release. “I believe that Tommy Hilfiger can have an enormous positive impact as a company that is loved as much for our actions as for the outstanding products we design."