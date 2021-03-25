Tommy Hilfiger names new chief marketing officer

Tommy Hilfiger has named a new chief marketing officer. Alegra O’Hare will step into the role effective April 12. O’Hare succeeds Michael Scheiner, who left the company in October. She will report to Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global.

O’Hare is based in New York, but will be relocating to Tommy Hilfiger’s Amsterdam headquarters this summer. She will oversee the brand’s marketing and develop strategies to help engage consumers.

O’Hare has spent over 25 years as a marketing professional, having previously worked at brands such as Adidas, Bang & Olufsen, Champion, Lee, and Wrangler. Previously, she was chief marketing officer at Gap. Before that, she spent 11 years at Adidas leading marketing for Adidas Originals, where she oversaw marketing for major collaborations including Pharell and Alexander Wang.