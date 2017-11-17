Tommy Svensson named acting CFO at Kappahl

Tommy Svensson has been appointed acting CFO of the KappAhl Group effective from December 1, 2017 to April 2018. The company said, Svensson is an interim consultant with long working experience.

During the period, Kappahl added, until new CFO Peter Andersson will claim his position, Svensson will lead the financial work of the KappAhl Group.

He is a consultant at TSS Consult & Invest AB with assignments relating to business development and development of finance and management functions and has previously worked for Vårdapoteket, Hemtex and Lindex among others.

Picture credit:Kappahl