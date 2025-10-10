Toms welcomes Jessica Alsing as CEO

Footwear brand Toms, known for its social impact, has appointed footwear industry veteran Jessica Alsing as its new chief executive officer. Alsing, who has been consulting with the company in recent months, brings deep expertise in footwear, digital marketing, and global brand building, along with a shared belief in Toms’ mission to use business as a force for good.

Prior to joining Toms, Alsing spent nearly a decade at Crocs, where she was the vice president of international digital commerce, and most recently served as chief digital officer at Grendene Global Brands.

Alsing will guide Toms through its next phase of growth and innovation, aiming to reinforce its position as a style-forward footwear leader. She plans to focus efforts on "unexpected brand collaborations that surprise and delight fans," expand the company's wholesale footprint, and embrace influencers and content creators as brand advocates, leveraging her digital marketing expertise. Alsing is keen to reintroduce the signature alpargatas, noting that with nostalgia trending and slip-ons currently popular, "there’s never been a better time to reintroduce our signature alpargatas and deepen our leadership in espadrilles building off the TOMS essence of endless summer".

Board member Thomas Brady expressed confidence in the new leader, stating, “With Jessica’s extensive experience leading globally relevant footwear companies and her proven ability to drive both growth and impact, we’re confident she is the right leader to propel TOMS into its next generation".

Since its founding in 2006, Toms has led with purpose, giving over 200 million dollars in donations and grants, and impacting over 105 million lives. Alsing affirmed her commitment to this legacy, saying, “My focus moving forward is clear: to honor what made this brand iconic, while pushing boldly into what comes next”.