Toni Ruiz appointed General Manager of Mango

Mango has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Toni Ruiz as General Manager of the company. The company said in a statement that Ruiz, who is already a member of the board of directors, will be responsible for improving the results of the company, its digital transformation and for adapting the organisation to the new challenges of the sector.

Since February, he has been serving as the company’s chief financial officer. The company added that Daniel López and Jonathan Andic will continue their roles as Executive Vice-Chairmen and will maintain their current responsibilities. Additionally, the board chaired by Isak Andic, is completed with Carlos Costa, Chief Operations Officer.

Ruiz, Mango said, has spent much of his career in the company Leroy Merlin, part of the Adeo group, where he was the financial officer for the brand in Spain and also occupied the position of director of global planning and control.

Picture credit:Tony Ruiz via Mango