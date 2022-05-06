Too Faced co-founders to depart brand

Beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder has announced a number of leadership changes to one of its own brands, Too Faced, including the stepping down of its co-founders.

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, who founded the company in 1998 after being with Estée Lauder brand from the start of their careers, will be moving on from Too Faced, effective June 30. The duo said in a release that they will be pursuing other entrepreneurial opportunities.

Additionally, Estée Lauder announced it has promoted Tara Simon to global brand president of Too Faced, set with the task of taking the brand into the future while executing a category strategy for makeup.

Now with Too Faced for two years, Simon was credited with returning the brand to sales growth during the pandemic and launching it into new sales channels, such as Ulta Beauty.

“Tara has been a fantastic leader at Too Faced since she joined the brand two years ago, and I know that she will continue to leverage her brand building expertise to drive an emotional connection with customers through inspiring products and unique experiences,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC).

Freda continued: “I am confident that under Tara’s leadership, Too Faced is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. And we are so grateful for Jerrod and Jeremy’s outstanding work over the last six incredible years spent as part of the ELC family.”