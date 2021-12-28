Top Ten Male Runway Models 2021: In Pictures
The F/W 22 Menswear Collections start next month. These are the top 10 models we hope to see walking the runways.
Babacar N'doye
Nationality: British
Agency: Elite World
Instagram @thankyoubabacar: Followers: 3K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Boss F/W 21; Cos S/S 21; Dior S/S 21;
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Givenchy S/S 22; Hermès S/S 22 Men's; Zadig & Voltaire S/S 22; AMI Paris S/S 22; Valentino Haute Couture F/W 21.
Braien Vaiksaar
Nationality: Estonian
Agency: Success Models
Instagram: @braien.vaiksaar: Followers: 7K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Balmain S/S 2021 Campaign; H Magazine 'Don’t Forget About Me'
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Givenchy S/S 22; Balmain S/S 22; Hermès F/W 21 Men's
Malick Bodian
Nationality: Senegalese/Italian
Agency: The Claw
Instagram: @Malickbodi: Followers: 27K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: GQ Style Germany Fall 21 Cover; Swarovski Collection 2 Fall 2021 Campaign; American Vogue editorial 'Give Me The Night;'
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S; Dries Van Noten S/S 22 Digital Show
Alpha Dia
Nationality: Senegalese
Agency: Modelwerk
Instagram: @alpha_dia_ :Followers: 38K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Polo Ralph Lauren for Zalando campaign: 'Weekend reload;' Arket
V Man 'Time of Your Life'
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S/S 22; Boss; S/S Dries Van Noten F/W 21 Men's
Taemin Park
Nationality: South Korean
Agency: Gost
Instagram @txxmini : Followers: 113K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: M Le magazine du Monde editorial; GQ Korea 'Color Madness;' W Korea 'The Control'
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Ann Demeulemeester S/S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S/S 22; Hermès S/S 22 Men's; Louis Vuitton S/S 22 Men's;
Leon Dame
Nationality: German
Agency: London/Viva London
Instagram @leondame Followers: 11.7K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: L'Uomo Vogue 'Leading Lady;' L'Uomo Vogue December 2021 Covers
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S 22 Show; Givenchy S/S 22
Yura Nakano
Nationality: Japanese/Taiwanese
Agency: Paris/Banana Models; London/Milk Management; Milan CREW Model Management
Instagram: @ yrnkn__ :Followers: 7K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Ermenegildo Zegna’s F/W21 campaign
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Balmain S/S 22 Show; Hermès S/S 22 Men's
Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour
Nationality: Italian/ Ghanaian
Agency: Supa Model Management
Instagram: @JeremiahBerko :Followers 5,631
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: L'Officiel Italia: Erin x Amanda Harlech
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Roberto Cavalli S/S 22 Show;
Jonas Glöer
Nationality: German
Agency: Viva London
Instagram: @ jonasgloeer :Followers 21K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Holiday Magazine 'Meet Me In Prenzlauer Berg;' V Man 'Midwinter Fantasy'
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S 22; Isabel Marant S/S 22;
Xu Meen
Nationality: South Korean
Agency: IMG Models Worldwide
Instagram: @xumeen :Followers 27K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: COS x Mok Jungwook Campaign 2021; GQ Korea Editorial
Shows Walked in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S/S 22; Balmain S/S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S/S 22;