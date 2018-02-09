Topman names Christopher Englinde its new Brand Director

Topshop Topman have announced the appointment of Christopher Englinde as Topman Brand Director.

The company said in a statement that joining the business on February 12, 2018, Englinde will be overseeing the Topman buying & merchandising teams reporting to Topshop Topman CEO, Paul Price.

Englinde was most recently associated with New Look as menswear buying, merchandising and design director and prior to that spent over a decade at H&M, where he led the men’s fashion division.

Picture:Facebook/Topman