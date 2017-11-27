Topshop and Topman name global design director

Arcadia’s flagship brands Topshop and Topman has named Anthony Cuthbertson as global design director.

Cuthbertson, who was most recently design director of Just Cavalli and previously served as the creative director of Australian denim and contemporary label Sass and Bide, will join the fashion retail group on January 2.

His focus will be on product, as well as overseeing a design department comprising of more than 70 employees. He will report to Paul Price, the new chief executive officer of Topshop and Topman, who joined from Burberry in September.

Cuthbertson appointment follows a raft of changes at the top of the retail group including the resignation of Topshop’s long-standing managing director Mary Homer, who left to join The White Company as chief executive officer in March of this year, and the departure of Topshop creative director Kate Phelan and Topman creative director Gordon Richardson. He joins David Hagglund who was named creative director for Topshop and Topman in September.