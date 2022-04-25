Tory Burch names Sydney Sweeney as brand ambassador

American fashion brand Tory Burch has announced actress Sydney Sweeney as its brand’s ambassador for handbags and shoes.

Sweeney, an award-winning actress from HBO’s TV series Euphoria, who has previously starred in a Tory Burch holiday campaign, was chosen to become an ambassador due to her “entrepreneurial spirit and passion for supporting women”.

Burch said in a statement: “Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence. She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together.”

Commenting on becoming a Tory Burch ambassador, Sweeney added: “I’ve been a fan of her clothing and accessories for years, and I admire her tireless work to support women. I’m inspired not only by Tory’s vision and the business she has built, but also by her kindness and philanthropy. I am so looking forward to the beautiful partnership and meaningful conversations to come.”