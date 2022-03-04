Tory Burch names Yves Coppin as president of Europe and the Middle East

American fashion brand Tory Burch has appointed Yves Coppin as president of Europe and the Middle East, effective immediately.

Coppin joins the company from Celine, where he served as managing director of Greater China and APAC. Prior to that, he was the president of China and APAC for Berluti and regional director for Moet Hennessy for APAC.

In his new role for Tory Burch, Coppin will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s business in what it calls the “very important markets” of Europe and the Middle East. He will be based in Milan and will report directly to Tory Burch chief executive, Pierre-Yves Roussel.

Commenting on the appointment: Roussel said in a statement: “Yves is a seasoned leader whose experience in our industry is matched by his track record of success. With his entrepreneurial mindset, global perspective and people leadership skills, he is an excellent addition to our team as we build on our success in Europe and the Middle East. I look forward to working with him.”

Coppin added: “Tory Burch is an extraordinary company with beautiful designs, an innovative approach and a clear sense of purpose at the core. I have admired the brand and its success for years and am excited to work with Tory, Pierre-Yves and the team as we take the business in Europe and the Middle East to the next level.”

Tory Burch founded in 2004 in New York City, launched its first European flagship in London in 2010. It now has three stores in the city as well as boutiques across Europe, including Paris, Rome and Munich, and a growing presence in the Middle East with stores from Bahrain and Kuwait to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.