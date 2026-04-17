Trail running: Kiprun strengthens its innovation hub with athlete and engineer Mathieu Blanchard

Driven by the growing enthusiasm for trail running, the brand Kiprun, a sector expert from the Decathlon portfolio, aims to solidify its position among the major players on the international stage. To achieve this, the company announced on April 17 a three-year partnership with trail running athlete Mathieu Blanchard.

The collaboration is distinguished by the athlete's specific profile. Mathieu Blanchard, an engineer by training, will be integrated into the brand's design processes. His track record includes a victory at the Diagonale des Fous in 2024, as well as podium finishes at the UTMB and the Hardrock 100. The athlete will participate in the development of future equipment, using extreme races as a laboratory to test and validate products in real-world conditions.

Key points of this new strategic partnership:

Mathieu Blanchard commits for three years to strengthen the outfitter's team of athletes.

The athlete will leverage his engineering expertise for the design of future products.

The equipment developed will aim to meet the demands of top-level performance while remaining accessible to consumers.

The Decathlon brand will leverage this collaboration to continue its growth, as it is currently present in 70 countries.

“What convinced me about Kiprun is the opportunity to connect everything that drives me: performance, adventure and innovation,” explained Mathieu Blanchard in a statement. The athlete added that his goal is to transform what works for him in demanding races into solutions accessible to all runners.

By partnering with a hybrid profile like Mathieu Blanchard's, Kiprun demonstrates a clear desire to move upmarket and structure its innovation capacity against the sector's established players. Anthony Dulieu, chief executive officer of Kiprun, also noted that this new addition is part of a broader strategy to design products capable of competing at the highest level.

This article was partially written with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being completed and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.