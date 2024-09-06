Trend forecaster and educator Li Edelkoort receives Larsen Award

A new award for Lidewij (Li) Edelkoort. The trend forecaster, curator and lecturer will receive the first-ever Larsen Award, Edelkoort's company reports.

The award is named after textile designer and weaver Jack Lenor Larsen. He was known worldwide and was a champion of traditional and contemporary craft. Established in 2024, the Larsen Award commemorates his legacy.

Edelkoort receives the award for her contribution to the ‘global design community, including New York Textile Month’. Among other things, she has collaborated with fashion school Polimoda to create a new textile master's programme called ‘From Farm to Fabric to Fashion’ in 2022.