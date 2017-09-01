Tricia Patrick appointed to Lululemon board

Lululemon Athletica has announced that Tricia Patrick, Managing Director of Advent International, has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are excited to add Tricia Patrick to the Board," said Laurent Potdevin, Chief Executive Officer of Lululemon in the company announcement, adding, "Her global experience across consumer sectors will bring further insight and operational expertise to Lululemon at a time of significant growth for the company."

The company said, at Advent, Patrick focuses on buyouts and growth equity investments in the retail, consumer and leisure sector. Prior to joining Advent in 2016, she spent 12 years as an investment professional with Bain Capital Private Equity and before that, was with the Private Equity Group of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Picture:Lululemon website