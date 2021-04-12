Tricia Smith replaces Hillary Super as Anthropologie Group CEO

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has announced a personnel change at the Anthropologie Group. The company said in a release that Hillary Super has stepped down as global chief executive officer. Beginning today, the company added, Tricia D. Smith, has replaced Super as the new global CEO.

“We are pleased to welcome Tricia into the URBN family,” said Richard A. Hayne, chief executive officer, URBN, adding, “She is an accomplished leader with extensive merchant experience. She understands the Anthropologie customer, and I’m confident she will successfully expand the brand’s equity and reach.

Smith brings with her over 26 years of experience within the Nordstrom merchant organization where she was executive vice president, general merchandise manager of women’s, young contemporary, designer, and specialized apparel. In 2019, Tricia left Nordstrom to become executive vice president, chief merchandising officer of Tilly’s.

Separately, the company also reported that total retail segment comparable net sales thus far during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by high single-digits. In North America, better sales were driven by double-digit ‘comp’ results at both the Free People and Urban Outfitters brands while Anthropologie sales improved substantially but remained slightly negative. The company further said that strong, triple-digital on-line sales increases have largely offset the loss of store sales.