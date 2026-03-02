Tricker’s enters new era: Roberto Menichetti appointed creative director following stake acquisition

Tricker's now has an Italian touch, with Roberto Menichetti appointed as its creative director. The decision follows a joint investment in the company by James Fayed, chairman of Turnbull & Asser, and Menichetti. They have acquired a majority stake through their investment vehicle, Blu Heartknot Uk Ltd.

"Tricker's has an extraordinary history, built over time by skilled minds and hands that combine necessity, good taste, and innovation. This is how its style has been passed down to the present day, remaining recognisable, robust, and elegant. This vision, capable of anticipating real needs, led Tricker's to be the first to create footwear designed for the outdoors. It defined an identity that remains a benchmark today," Menichetti, creative director of Turnbull & Asser and Tricker's, highlighted in a statement.

"Entering the historic Tricker's building in Northampton is a powerful experience. You can see it in the people, in their hands, and in the love and care with which each shoe takes shape; emotion becomes sentiment. You see not only history but a future that continues to live on."

Tricker's to pursue a clear and product-focused path:

Roberto Menichetti, who has been creative director of Turnbull & Asser since December 8, 2025, combines technical design skills with experience in revitalising historic brands. Born in the US and raised in Italy, Menichetti began his career in Paris alongside Claude Montana. He later joined Gft (Gruppo finanziario tessile) before being selected to join Jil Sander in the nineties. Menichetti then spearheaded Burberry's creative turnaround, redefining the house's most iconic codes. He subsequently served as creative director of Céline and collaborated with prestigious brands such as Cerruti and Ballantyne.

Under his creative leadership, Tricker's will pursue a clear and product-focused path, the management explained in a statement. This will involve preserving the house's distinctive features, such as artisanal construction; traditional shoemaking mastery; and English character, while improving comfort and everyday performance.

The brand, one of England's oldest shoemakers, is set to expand its international presence through closer integration with Turnbull & Asser.

"This partnership unites two pillars of menswear and British craftsmanship: Turnbull & Asser, the historic Jermyn street shirtmaker, and Tricker's, the Northampton shoemaker founded in 1829, which is synonymous worldwide with handmade country boots and robust brogues," the statement added.

The Jermyn street boutique will continue to be the brand's London headquarters and home, as it has been since 1938. Tricker's will also be integrated into the retail world of Turnbull & Asser. This will bring the Northampton-made footwear into a broader wardrobe context, alongside one of Great Britain's premier shirtmaking and menswear houses. Tricker's shoes and boots will be available in Turnbull & Asser's boutiques in London and New York. This includes the Jermyn street flagship and the New York townhouse on East 57th street.

Tricker's will continue to manufacture in Northampton. The management confirmed that the investment will strengthen the company's foundations. This ranges from training and transferring skills to new generations of artisans to implementing the most advanced technological updates in production processes.

"Our product evokes an emotional connection. It is a story worth telling and one that people want to hear. By refining our brand identity, building engaging narratives, and creating authentic connections across physical and digital channels, Roberto will guide Tricker's towards an authentic, meaningful, and lasting future," highlighted Martin Mason, managing director of Tricker's.