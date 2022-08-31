Trish Donnelly steps down as CEO of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global

Trish Donnelly, the chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, is leaving the US fashion giant “to pursue other opportunities”.

PVH, which also owns Tommy Hilfiger, announced the update on Tuesday, adding that Donnelly will remain in an advisory role until November to “facilitate the transition”.

Donnelly took on the joint position as CEO of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global in 2021, joining the company from Urban Outfitters where she worked for six years, most recently serving as CEO.

Earlier in her career, she served in a number of senior roles at other big-name fashion companies including J.Crew and Cole Haan.

“I am extremely proud of how the Americas and Calvin Klein teams have come together, and I deeply admire their passion for our brands and commitment to growing our businesses,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work with so many fantastic, talented people and wish them every success in the future,” she said.

New, separated roles

Moving forward, PVH said it has split Donnelly’s joint role as chief of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein into two, and said a search for successors is currently underway.

In the meantime, PVH chief executive officer Stefan Larsson will step in.

“In the current environment, it is critical to redouble our focus on execution to unlock the full potential of the Americas region and also to continue to grow the Calvin Klein brand globally,” Larsson said in a statement.

“We will significantly improve our ability to execute the PVH+ Plan by splitting these roles and bringing on leaders with different skill sets who can devote their full attention to these important roles,” he said.

The news comes the same day PVH Corp cut its full-year outlook after reporting an 8 percent drop in second-quarter revenue amid supply chain disruptions.

The company also revealed Tuesday plans to “reduce people costs in its global offices by approximately 10 percent” in order to “streamline its organization” and “drive efficiencies”.