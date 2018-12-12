Trouva appoints new chair

Trouva , the curated online marketplace for independent bricks-and-mortar shops, has named former Uber and Betfair executive Niall Wass as non-executive director and chair, as the company expands into Amsterdam, Madrid and Copenhagen.

The appointment follows a 10 million US Series A funding round last year that was led by BGF Ventures, alongside Index Ventures and Octopus Ventures, and comes at a significant time of growth for the start-up, which was recently named as one of the five fastest growing tech businesses in the UK (TNW Tech5).

In his new role, Wass will be working alongside the current leadership team to devise and execute strategies for growth as it looks to further establish itself as the global destination for the best of independent retail, said the company. He will join the company part time while remaining a partner at international venture firm Atomico.

Commenting on his appointment, Wass said in a statement: “Trouva allows users to find really unique products from amazingly curated independent boutiques. This is quite unlike the normal high street experience in that customers can own or gift items that are otherwise hard to find. This also helps independent shops to thrive by reaching discerning customers and growing their business online.

“I have been impressed not only with the rapid growth of the business, but the quality of its service and tech platform which as well as providing a great user experience, will also help boutiques to manage their business and enable international expansion. I look forward to working with the team on a strategy that will enable Trouva to fulfil its ambition to become a major player in the retail and online shopping landscape.”

The news coincides with the retail platform’s international roll out to Amsterdam, Madrid and Copenhagen, following its first international expansion in Berlin earlier this year, and takes its European boutique count to almost 100 bricks-and-mortar shops.

Chief executive and co-founder at Trouva, Mandeep Singh, added: “At a time where the looming prospect of Brexit might be hanging over most UK-founded and based start-ups, it’s business as usual for us, and that means rapid growth. The number of our boutiques that have achieved over 100,000 pounds in sales directly through Trouva.com has almost quadrupled from 11 to 42 in just 12 months, further extending our platform to the most amazing independents, run by great curators with a strong identity.

“As we introduce the best of Copenhagen, Madrid and Amsterdam to Trouva.com – uniting everything that’s great about shopping independently on our global platform – we’re looking to drive growth across the entire business, which is why we’re thrilled to bring Niall on board with his vast experience in leading significant business transformation and growth strategies.”

Image: Trouva website