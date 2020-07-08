True Fit names Sarah Curran-Usher as managing director

True Fit, the data-driven personalisation platform for footwear and apparel retailers, has confirmed that My-Wardrobe founder and French Connection non-executive director Sarah Curran-Usher has joined as its managing director, EMEA.

Curran-Usher, who joined True Fit in March as a retail advisor, has been named the brand’s managing director to drive forward the European operations and work with existing brands including Quiz and 7 4 All Mankind, as well as strategising business growth in line with True Fit’s ambitious trajectory.

Prior to joining True Fit, she was a non-executive director at Pimkie between March 2019 and January 2020, and before that was a luxury director at Shop Direct responsible for the development of its premium fashion and beauty offering, which led to the launch of its premium e-tail arm, Very Exclusive.

Curran-Usher is best known as the founder of affordable luxury fashion e-commerce site, My-Wardrobe, in 2006, and during her seven-year tenure she received an MBE for her services to fashion.

Commenting on her appointment, Curran-Usher, said in a statement: “True Fit is leading the way in North America and leading sizing fit solution for retailers over there, so my challenge is to bring this platform to the forefront in the UK and EU.

“Coming from the retail side, particularly in today’s climate, and knowing the broad data that is available, I feel this is such an important tool and partner for retail, particularly now, as many fitting rooms have either closed or halved in number. Therefore, when I was asked to join, they had me at hello. It was a no-brainer for me.”