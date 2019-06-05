True Religion announces appointment of interim CEO

True Religion has named Farla Efros as its interim chief executive officer. The Los Angeles-based brand is still conducting its search for a permanent CEO to lead its approach into opportunities in streetwear.

Farla Efros is president of retail consulting firm HRC Retail Advisory and has been working closely with True Religion and its leadership team recently. She brings over 20 years of experience working with retailers to True Religion. Efros assumes the interim chief executive officer role from Chelsea Grayson, who is resigning to pursue new opportunities.

“I am honored to assume this new role. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the rest of the management team as we continue to drive performance and enhance True Religion’s brand and value," Efros said in a statement.

Efros was selected by Grayson and True Religion chairman Gene Davis, who stated, "We are pleased to have Farla stepping in as Interim CEO to enhance our strong team. Her proven operational and financial expertise are valuable assets and advantages that complement our iconic brand.”

Photo: Business Wire