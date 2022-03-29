True Religion appoints senior vice president of e-commerce

US denim and sportswear brand True Religion has named Scott McCabe as its new senior vice president of e-commerce

McCabe has over twenty-five years of experience in e-commerce and has worked at big-name fashion companies including Columbia Sportswear, where he spent four years as senior director of e-commerce, during which time the US company’s e-commerce business tripled.

He has also worked at companies including Gap, where he spent 15 years, as well as Macy’s and Tailored Brands.

“True Religion is at a very exciting moment in its almost twenty-year history as ecommerce becomes an even more important channel for the consumer,” McCabe said in a statement.

“I’m excited to join Michael and the rest of the team at True Religion to augment the incredible business transformation underway with expanded digital capabilities,” he said.

The hire comes as True Religion aims to triple online revenues and achieve 50 percent e-commerce sales penetration by 2025.

Chief executive Michael Buckley said McCabe’s experience and expertise will be “critical” in helping the brand meet those targets.

“Scott’s incredible track record of growth, profitability, and innovation will help propel True Religion’s rapidly expanding digital commerce business,” Buckley said.