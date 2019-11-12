True Religion names Michael Buckley as chief creative officer

Michael Buckley has returned to True Religion, this time as the brand’s chief executive officer. The company today announced that its board of directors appointed Buckley to the role, effective immediately. Buckley had previously previously served as president of True Religion Apparel from 2006 to 2010.

After he left True Religion in 2010, Buckley served as chief executive officer of Robert Graham Designs, from 2011 until its 2016 sale to Differential Brands Group. Buckley then served as chief executive officer of Differential, which also owns Hudson Jeans, Robert Graham and Swims.

As True Religion’s chief executive officer, Buckley will be tasked with developing and implementing the brand’s future vision and roadmap, reporting to the Board of Directors. “I am thrilled to return to True Religion and lead the company as its new chief executive officer at this exciting time in the brand's evolution,” Buckley said in a press statement. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, Farla Efros and HRC Advisory, and the entire True Religion team."

During Buckley's time as president of True Religion Apparel, sales increased from 100 million to over 300 million dollars, expanded from 1 to 100 stores and expanded its product line to include T-shirts, knits and outerwear, with licenses for footwear, fragrances, eyewear, swimwear and accessories.

“We are extremely excited and proud to welcome Michael Buckley back to True Religion Apparel,” said Gene Davis, chairman of the True Religion board. "He brings years of experience in the men's and women's denim and sportswear arena, including his former role as President of True Religion. Michael has had many accomplishments in the apparel industry over the past thirty+ years and he brings a well-rounded and highly relevant skill set to the True Religion leadership team."