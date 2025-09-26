Truewerk founder transitions to chairman, appoints new CEO

The founder of Truewerk has stepped down from the helm position of the US workwear brand and appointed a new chief executive officer in his stead. Brian Ciciora, who established the brand in 2015, will transition to the role of chairman of the board as Truewerk enters its next chapter.

Ciciora will be succeeded by Glenn Silbert, a fashion industry veteran who boasts 30 years of experience in apparel and performance gear. Silbert has previously held leadership roles at the likes of Under Armour, where he oversaw product creation and merchandising, and Grunt Style, where he was credited with leading the brand through its transition into an omnichannel retailer.

In a statement, Silbert, who has been tasked with guiding Truewerk into its next phase of growth, recognised the vision, mission and culture of the brand, as well as the work of its “visionary founder”. “I am honoured to be joining at this exciting time in the brand’s life,” he added.

Ciciora, who will continue to play an active role within the business, said the "transition isn’t about stepping back; it’s about making space for what comes next”. “Glenn brings the experience and steady hand we need to keep growing the right way, and I’m excited to focus even more on product innovation and staying close to the people who inspire everything we do,” Ciciora continued.