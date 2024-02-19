Truly Beauty announces senior executive appointments

Truly Beauty has appointed Kamilla Khanbalinova as chief sales officer and Nick Bracken as chief operating officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Kamilla and Nick to our esteemed team. Kamilla's role in managing and growing Amorepacific's US portfolio and Nick's global operational leadership at Glow Recipe signifies a momentous stride in our commitment to strategic and unstoppable growth," said Truly's founder, Maxx Appelman.

The company known for its bath, body and skincare products, said in a release that Khanbalinova, after a 20-year tenure overseeing sales growth and strategies at Amorepacific US, brings unparalleled expertise to Truly. Leading Amorepacific, Innisfree, Laneige, and Sulwhasoo brands in North America's premier retailers, Khanbalinova assumes the role of chief sales officer, entrusted with driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and solidifying Truly's position as an industry leader.

Nick Bracken, the company added, has over a decade of global operations leadership for prominent beauty brands and joins Truly after propelling Glow Recipe to international acclaim. As chief operating officer, Bracken is expected to leverage his expertise in planning, logistics, and sourcing intricacies across diverse global regions.

"With Kamilla spearheading our sales team, we are poised for remarkable achievements and elevated prominence in the beauty industry. Nick's strategic vision equips Truly to fortify a global supply chain, supporting sustained exponential growth annually," added the company’s CEO Freddy Wolfe.