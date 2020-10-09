Trussardi names new CEO

Sebastian Suhl has been named Italian brand Trussardi’s new chief executive officer. Suhl will step into in his role on October 26.

Tomaso Trussardi, chairman of Trussardi, told WWD that Suhl’s arrival, “represents a fundamental entry as part of our strategy to geographically grow and diversify with an increasingly more global view. We are convinced that his distinctive contribution and his experience will allow us to reach concrete results in terms of strategic positioning and commercial development.”

Suhl will also become a board member of Trussardi. The fashion executive is a Valentino alumni who left the brand at the end of January 2019. He was previously Valentino’s managing director of global markets. Suhl has also served as the CEO of Marc Jacobs International, where he worked for three years. Other stints on Suhl’s resume include Givenchy and an 11-year career at Prada.

At Trussardi, Suhl will be responsible for overseeing the capital and financial structure of the business. There is also speculation that Trussardi might go public, given Suhl’s history of readying companies for public listing, including Prada and Marc Jacobs.