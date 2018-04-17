Trussardi’s creative director Gaia Trussardi resigns

Gaia Trussardi has announced her resignation after heading the collections for her family’s business as creative director for last five years, reports Vogue Paris.

Trussardi joined the family's business in 2011 as creative director of the Tru Trussardi brand. She was appointed creative director of the Trussardi group in March 2013 to replace Umit Benan Sahin. She began as the creative director for a men’s spring/summer 2014 range that primarily included a collection of leather pieces. Over the next five years, as a torch-bearer of her family business, Gaia Trussardi worked on the fashion house's signature leather collections.

The report adds that announcing her resignation, this fourth-generation Trussardi said that she would now devote herself to personal projects, like her older sister Beatrice, who, in 2016, sold 25 percent of her share in the business to their brother, Tomaso, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Picture:Trussardi website