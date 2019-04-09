Two senior zLabels executives exit from Zalando

After Zalando announced its exit from private label business by discontinuing zLabels as of April 1, 2019, two senior executives associated with the latter have decided to quit.

Confirming the development, Zalando spokesperson said in a statement: "We hereby confirm that Christian Baier and Jan Wilmking are going to leave their zLables positions. We want to thank Christian and Jan for their dedication and contribution over the last years as managing directors of zLabels GmbH."

According to the zLabels website, Wilmking served as managing director since 2013, and within the wider Zalando group he was also responsible for strategy and new business. Before joining the company he worked at Rocket Internet and McKinsey & Co.. Baier, also managing director of zLabels since 2012, had joined the company after nearly eight years at McKinsey & Co.

Picture:zLabels website