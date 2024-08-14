Tyler Mitchell to be honoured at The Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that acclaimed artist, photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2024, taking place on December 2 at Royal Albert Hall, London.

Mitchell, whose work introduces new narratives about beauty and desire, while embracing history and the future, is being honoured for his “incredible contribution to fashion, photography and culture,” said the BFC in a statement.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “Mitchell’s work is incredibly innovative and progressive, telling the authentic and nuanced stories of those from Black identities. Always ahead of the curve, he consistently challenges the industry’s perceptions of beauty and fashion imagery – striving to make it more reflective of real life. We look forward to celebrating with him in December.”

Mitchell’s work is held in numerous private and public collections, including The Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the National Portrait Gallery, London, and has been widely published in magazines, including AnOther Magazine, Dazed, GQ, i-D, Interview Magazine, M Le Monde, Vanity Fair, Vogue UK, Vogue US, W Magazine and WSJ. He has also collaborated commercially with prominent brands such as Ferragamo, Gucci, JW Anderson, Loewe, Louis Vuitton and Wales Bonner.

Commenting on the honour, Mitchell added: "Receiving the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator is an honour that resonates deeply with me. It affirms the necessity and power of storytelling through the beautiful marriage of image-making and fashion. And it affirms the importance of creating spaces where new voices and visions can flourish.

“This award is a reminder that fashion is not just about what we wear, but about how we see ourselves and the world. I am humbled and grateful to the British Fashion Council for this recognition, and I share it with all those who inspire and support me on this journey."

The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator recognises innovators and creatives in fashion who have helped to change the fashion landscape. Previous winners include Campbell Addy, Edward Enninful, Ib Kamara, Katie Grand, Amanda Harlech, Mert & Marcus, Nick Knight, Pat McGrath, Louise Wilson and Sam McKnight.