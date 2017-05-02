UBM Fashion appoints Mirjam Dietz as consultant for European market

UBM Fashion, a leading organizer of trade shows for the fashion industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Mirjam Dietz, who has been appointed as an official consultant for UBM Fashion in the European market. She will be tasked with focusing on building awareness and sales in Europe for UBM Fashion events in the apparel and accessories sectors.

Dietz has extensive resumé in the fashion tradeshow industry, including long-term roles at German fair organizer Igedo Company as member of the board and on multiple projects in Germany and abroad, such as Pure London and CPM Moscow. In addition, she has also been an advisor to the organizer of the Bread & Butter trade show for Berlin, Germany. In 2013, Mirjam founded her agency mirjam dietz - business development & communications, and in that role she has worked with clients currently including the German fashion fair organizer munichfashion.company GmbH.

"I am honored to have been appointed as official consultant by UBM Fashion," said Dietz. "The power of the group is extremely impressive and the people behind these fashion trade shows are experts. The United States represents a huge market and this is a fantastic opportunity for European brands to enter the United States or to enhance their export activities. I am proud to be a part of this organization."