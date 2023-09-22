UEL School of Arts and Creative Industries appoints Alison Lowe as director of careers and enterprise

The University of East London (UEL) has appointed British fashion educator Alison Lowe to be the new director of careers and enterprise at its School of Arts and Creative Industries. Lowe announced the news via a post shared on her LinkedIn page.

She has been working as a fashion educator for more than a decade. She has been active as course developer and tutor at London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL), since January 2023.

In addition, she works as course leader of two postgraduate degree programmes at UEL since September 2020: the MBA programme in fashion entrepreneurship and the master programme in creative enterprise.

The fashion educator took up her role as director of careers and enterprise at the UEL School of Arts and Creative Industries in September.