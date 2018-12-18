Ugo Giorcelli to join as General Staff Manager of Benetton Group

Benetton Group Srl has said in a statement that in March 2019, Ugo Giorcelli will join the company as its new General Staff Manager, responsible for administration and finance, taxes, IT, HR-organization, centralised purchasing and general services.

With a degree in business and economics from Milan’s Università Cattolica, Giorcelli, the company said, has significant international experience in listed companies: he has served as the SVP of finance of the US group Danka, CFO of the Spanish group Service Point Solutions and, more recently, CFO of Amplifon SpA, a position he held for over ten years. Giorcelli is currently the CFO of Salvatore Ferragamo Spa.

The company added that Sandro Saccardi, currently the CFO of Benetton Group, will assume a new managerial position within the Edizione group.