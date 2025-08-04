Puma appoints Archie McEachern as Vice President Basketball

Sportswear brand Puma has announced the appointment of Archie McEachern as Vice President of its Basketball division. McEachern will assume the role on August 18 and will be based in Boston, reporting directly to Maria Valdes, Puma’s Chief Product Officer.

McEachern brings with him extensive experience in the sports industry, having held senior roles in merchandising, product development, and sales at companies including Nike and VF Corporation. He most recently served as CEO of 360 Hoops, a basketball-focused innovation startup. He succeeds Max Staiger, who departed from the position earlier this year.

“With Archie, we've brought on a seasoned expert who understands both product and the culture of our consumers. Basketball has always been a part of Puma's DNA, and as the game continues to grow globally, we're confident that Archie will help elevate our legacy and expand our impact on and off the court,” Maria Valdes commented on the appointment in a press release.

Puma relaunched its basketball division in 2018 and has since made significant strides in the market. Its product line includes popular releases such as the MB series of signature shoes and the All-Pro. The company has also signed prominent athletes including NBA players LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton, and WNBA star Breanna Stewart, as brand ambassadors.

McEachern’s appointment signals Puma’s continued investment in basketball as a core growth category, both in North America and internationally.