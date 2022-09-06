Unbound Group finance chief steps down

Hotter Shoes owner Unbound Group has announced its chief financial officer Dan Lampard is leaving the business on October 1 to take up the same role at another company.

Lampard joined Hotters Shoes as finance chief in August 2021 before taking on the same role on a group level in February of this year.

Gavin Manson, who has been a director of Hotter Shoes since 2017 and who previously served as group CFO, will reassume the role from the beginning of October, at which point he will step down as chair of the audit and risk committee.

Unbound Group said a search for his successor is underway and in the meantime Kate Rock will step in on an interim basis.

Manson will present the group’s interim six-month results alongside CEO Ian Watson on September 20.

Unbound Group chair Neil Johnson said in a statement: “The board thanks Dan for his contribution to the group through the AIM listing process and beyond, and we wish him well in his new role.

“We are delighted that Gavin has agreed to reassume an executive role as chief financial officer. With his extensive and highly relevant public markets experience, and his deep knowledge of the business, he is ideally placed to support our chief executive officer Ian Watson in delivering Unbound Group's strategy.”

Unbound Group, formerly called Electra Private Equity, repositioned itself earlier this year as an online-first multi-brand retail platform targeted at the 55+ demographic.

As part of the transformation, the group moved from the London Stock Exchange’s main market to its sub-market, AIM.

In July, the company announced it had secured fresh funding to fuel its growth.

The group raised 3.3 million pounds in the placing and subscription of 20.8 million new shares, and also launched an open offer of up to 6.7 million shares which would raise up to a further 1 million pounds.