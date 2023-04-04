Under Armour and Stephen Curry enter long-term partnership

Activewear brand Under Armour, Inc. (UA) announced the extension of its partnership with four-time NBA Champion and Golden Gate Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

The plan is to “capture market share, fuel business growth and create new business opportunities on a global basis”, as explained in the press release.

Curry first collaborated with the brand in 2013, providing sports insight for product development, such as UA Charged and UA Flow and helping to drive significant launches ever since.

His new appointment as president of Curry Brand - which was founded in 2020 - will further enable him to deliver support in these areas, as well as for strategic business and marketing solutions, helping athletes to perform at the highest level from basketball to golf, women, youth and sportstyle.

Moreover, this is accompanied by consultation efforts, which will concern topics, such as recruitment, brand awareness, and the expansion of the athlete portfolio.

The partnership also involves increased funding for initiatives that have a positive impact on the community and give the next generation of athletes access, opportunity, and equity.

Stephen Curry, Curry Brand and Under Armour have collaboratively managed to refurbish courts, trained coaches, supported programs and impacted thousands of athletes.

“At his core, Stephen embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete, and we feel fortunate to take the next step with him in continuing to empower those who strive for more, together,” said Kevin Plank, executive chair and brand chief of Under Armour.

In the last decade, the partnership has yielded ten signature shoes, which all represent periods in Curry’s rising career in the NBA. He became only the ninth athlete in history and the first Under Armour athlete to release ten different signature sneakers inside his lineup with the debut of the Curry Flow 10 this past fall.

Stephen Curry adds: “If the past ten years have shown me anything, it's that Under Armour and I can build great things together. It's all about impacting athletes and creating products that perform and resonate with them, and Under Armour does it best. In 2013, Under Armour bet on me and I bet on them, and I'm all in on taking this next step together.”