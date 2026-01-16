Under Armour announces executive leadership changes to accelerate transformation

US sportswear brand Under Armour has revealed a series of senior leadership appointments intended to strengthen its global product, brand and marketplace operations. Effective February 2, 2026, the changes are designed to align the company’s go-to-market strategy under a unified operating model to drive sustainable growth and improve financial performance.

Leadership appointments for merchandising and regional operations

Kara Trent has been appointed chief merchandising officer (CMO), a role in which she will oversee category management and go-to-market initiatives. Her responsibilities include leading product line architecture, assortment planning and channel segmentation. Trent, who brings 24 years of industry experience, previously served as president of the Americas. In her new capacity, she will focus on margin optimisation and improving stock-keeping unit (SKU) productivity.

Adam Peake succeeds Trent as president, Americas, where he will lead the business across North and South America. Peake has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including 16 years at the Baltimore-based company in various senior roles across sales, marketing and footwear. Most recently serving as senior vice president of strategy, Peake is tasked with accelerating omnichannel growth and strengthening brand relevance within the largest region of the company.

Creative continuity and advisor transitions

Yassine Saidi, who joined the group in 2024 as chief product officer, will transition into a newly created role as senior advisor for design and expression. In this advisory capacity, Saidi will focus on creative continuity and the evolution of the design language of the brand. He is expected to continue shaping the long-term aesthetic direction of the company while challenging creative boundaries.

President and chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Plank stated that these moves provide the clarity and cohesion necessary for the next phase of the transformation of the brand. The restructuring follows the recently announced transition of the chief financial officer (CFO) role, with Reza Taleghani set to succeed David Bergman in February 2026.