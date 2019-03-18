Under Armour appoints Chief Design Officer

Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Kasey Jarvis as its new Chief Design Officer. The company said in a statement, with nearly 20 years of experience in apparel, footwear, equipment, industrial and automotive design, Jarvis brings proven talent and expertise to the company. He will report directly to Chief Product Officer Kevin Eskridge and is expected to start in early April.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kasey to Under Armour. His unique mix of design experience from the auto, footwear and performance equipment industries will help to inform and deliver on our mission to design performance solutions athletes never knew they needed and can't imagine living without," said Kevin Plank, Under Armour's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Leading the design team across all product platforms, regions and categories, Under Armour added, Jarvis will be responsible for the translation and commercialization of athlete insights and influential trends into industry-leading, next generation product concepts. Jarvis joins Under Armour from Black Diamond Equipment where he served as vice president of product and design. Prior to that, he served at Nike and General Motors in key design roles.

Picture:Kasey Jarvis via Under Armour newsroom