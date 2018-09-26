Under Armour appoints two new senior executives

Under Armour, Inc. has announced two new additions to its senior management team with the appointments of Alessandro de Pestel as Chief Marketing Officer and Ann Funai as Senior Vice President, Engineering. Based at the company's global headquarters in Baltimore and as a member of the company's executive team and a direct report to President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk, De Pestel, the company said, will lead all aspects of the company's global brand marketing strategy. Based in Austin, Texas, Funai, the company added, will report directly to Chief Digital Officer Paul Fipps.

"We're excited to welcome Alessandro and Ann to the Under Armour team, two talented senior executives who will help us connect even more deeply with our consumers through powerful engagements and premium experiences," said Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank in a statement.

Under Armour added that De Pestel has successfully developed brand equity and pioneered digital marketing across different cultures, nations and businesses. He has more than 20 years of experience in communications and global marketing. He most recently served as executive vice president of marketing, communications and consumer insights for Tommy Hilfilger Global/PVH Europe. Prior to that, de Pestel served as international communications director for Christian Dior Parfums in France and as vice president of global marketing for Omega Watches in Switzerland.

As a senior leader, Funai, Under Armour said, will be responsible for the engineering function across Under Armour's digital ecosystem, including its fitness applications and global ecommerce business. She will lead the engineering strategy that supports the roadmap, platform and product feature set development.

Funai joins Under Armour following her role as chief technology officer at PeopleAdmin, a SaaS company focused on talent management for the education industry. She was also the technical leader for the acquisition and integration of multiple companies including PeopleAdmin's merger with PowerSchool. Prior to that, Funai was with IBM, where she worked across many different business units and technical disciplines including the development of hardware simulation, firmware, systems management, and OpenStack software for its cognitive systems.

