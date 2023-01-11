Underlining names chief growth officer

Beauty start-up Underlining has appointed former Unilever and L'Oréal executive Tobias Kuetscher as its new chief growth officer.

Underlining, which raised a 6 million US dollars seed round in February 2022, is described as one of the fastest-growing beauty start-ups in the US. It operates three flagship brands nail line Nailboo, cosmetics and skincare brand Hide, and eyebrow products with Tatbrow.

In his new role, Kuetscher will work to strengthen the company's multi-channel growth initiatives and lead the firm's global expansion, building on its cult-like customer base of more than 1 million customers in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Raz Romanescu, chief executive and co-founder of Underlining, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to have been able to excite Tobias Kuetscher with our extraordinary success story and win him for our leadership team.

"Tobias brings an extensive network and expertise in the beauty industry globally that will help us further advance our strategy and organization, as well as reach our ambitious growth plans."

Before joining the Underlining team, Kuetscher served as Unilever's general manager for both the European and Asia-Pacific regions and he also held leadership roles in marketing and sales at L'Oréal.