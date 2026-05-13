Uniqlo appoints new chief operating officer for Germany and Poland

Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo has appointed Kaman Leung to the role of chief operating officer (COO) for Germany and Poland.

Leung assumed her new position and leadership of the two markets on May 1, Uniqlo confirmed to FashionUnited. The news was previously reported by the trade publication Textilwirtschaft.

The new head of Germany is an internal appointment. She most recently managed the Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) market as COO. In March 2020, she also became the first woman to take on such a role at Uniqlo in Europe. Prior to this, she held various positions in the Benelux market, as well as in Germany and the UK. During this time, her responsibilities included the opening of the first Berlin store on Tauentzienstraße and the first Belgian store in Antwerp.

In her new position, she succeeds Kohsuke Kobayashi, who had held the role since October 2024. Kobayashi has now been appointed COO for Uniqlo Thailand.