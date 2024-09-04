Uniqlo names Clare Waight Keller as creative director

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has appointed British designer Clare Waight Keller as its creative director.

Waight Keller, the former creative director for leading fashion houses, including Chloé, Givenchy, and Pringle of Scotland, will be responsible for Uniqlo’s mainline collection, including menswear, from autumn/winter 2024.

The new role is an expansion of her current relationship with the retailer, where she has designed the Uniqlo: C womenswear line since 2023, a collection that offers elevated essentials as part of Uniqlo’s ‘LifeWear’ range.

Her latest collection for autumn/winter 2024 launches on September 5 and will include a 14-piece menswear capsule for the first time, including shirts, smart coordinated sweats, outerwear, and sneakers.

Waight Keller said in a statement: “Working with Uniqlo over these past two years, I have been hugely impressed by their innovation and ability to create exceptional products.

“Working with the team, I became deeply immersed in the brand and the future they are creating. It is very exciting and an honour for me to be involved in the evolution of LifeWear.”

Waight Keller became a household name after designing The Duchess of Sussex’s bridal gown for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, which led to her being named one of the most influential people in the world by Time 100 in 2019.

Commenting on the appointment, Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive of Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, said: “We are proud to welcome Clare Waight Keller as the creative director of Uniqlo. Along with her exceptional originality and wide-ranging experience, I have been impressed by her excellent sense of balance, which never forgets the perspective of the consumer.

“I believe that with her, we will be able to evolve LifeWear, the ultimate everyday wear, into something even richer and create clothes that will make our customers even happier.”

Yukihiro Katsuta, senior executive officer at Fast Retailing Group and head of research and development for Uniqlo, added: “Clare Waight Keller’s work with Uniqlo: C has convinced me that she is one of the few creators in the world able to achieve a high level of balance between creation and merchandising.

“I believe that the experience, knowledge, and skills that she has amassed, based on a keen aesthetic sense and intellect, will greatly expand the world of Uniqlo LifeWear.”